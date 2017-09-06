HDB to expand use of prefabrication building methods in BTO projects

SINGAPORE: By 2019, 35 per cent of newly launched housing board projects will be built using a method in which 3D modular units are manufactured and finished in factories, announced the Housing and Developing Board (HDB) in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 6).

This means rooms will have pre-fitted flooring, wall finishes, window frames and a preliminary coat of paint, before being transported to the construction site.



The method, known as Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC), is being piloted in Valley Spring @ Yishun. Construction for the 824 Build-to-Order (BTO) units began in March, and HDB said such technology will improve productivity and ensure greater quality control.



“Volumetric construction in a factory environment offers more uniform and better quality workmanship. The incidence of wet construction joints is also reduced, thereby improving the water tightness of wet areas,” said HDB.



It added that with the finishes done in factories, there will be less noise and dust at the construction site. Fewer workers are also required on-site.



Apart from the PPVC method, HDB also announced that by 2019, all BTO flats will be fitted with bathroom units that are pre-assembled off-site, with finishes like copper piping, partial tiling, window frames and a waterproofing system.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to Channel NewsAsia’s queries, HDB said BTO projects that are close to a plot of vacant land – for the prefabricated components to be stored – will be considered for the PPVC method of construction.



“We have also identified projects which are designed by HDB’s in-house professionals so that we can refine the architectural and structural design of projects for PPVC implementation,” HDB said.



HDB has been using precast technology since the 1980s but it called these new methods “game changing”, adding that it is “well on track” to improve construction productivity by 25 per cent from the 2010 figure.



To improve the living environment, HDB said it has been introducing new materials such as vinyl strip flooring to replace floor tiles in the bedrooms to offer “better slip resistance”.



Doors are now made of laminated unplasticised polyvinyl chloride, a material that’s considered more durable than timber.

