HDB to offer BTO flats in Sembawang, Sengkang, Yishun with shorter waiting time

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will be offering some Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with a 2.5-year waiting time, it announced on Wednesday (Jul 19).

In a media release, HDB said these projects, which will see shorter wait times, will be launched for sale in the second half of next year. They will be spread across three projects in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun, and will be completed between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

The typical waiting time for standard BTO flats is about three to four years, HDB added.

The tender for the construction of the first batch of 1,000 flats will be called this month.

HDB also announced a new sales mode for unsold balance flats - the Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise - which will pool together all flats that remain unsold at the conclusion of the previous Sale of Balance Flats exercise. This is aimed at helping those with more urgent housing needs, and/or are less particular about location and attributes, to have quicker access to a flat, it said.

The first ROF exercise will be held in August this year in conjunction with the BTO sales launch HDB added.