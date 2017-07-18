Head of civil service Peter Ong to retire on Sep 1

SINGAPORE: The head of Civil Service, Mr Peter Ong, will retire from the administrative service on Sep 1, announced the Public Service Division (PSD) on Tuesday (Jul 18).

He will be replaced by Mr Leo Yip who will also take over Mr Ong's position as Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Strategy).

Mr Yip, 53, will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs on Sep 1, PSD added. He will be replaced by Mr Pang Kin Keong, who will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Transport.

Mr Ong, 56, retires after more than 31 years in the public sector. He has led "with distinction" in his various Permanent Secretary appointments, including in the ministries of transport, finance and trade and industry, the PSD noted in its news release.

“As head of Civil Service, Peter played a key role in steering the Public Service towards a culture of innovation, and building a bold and innovative Public Service," said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Civil Service.

"He drove the transformation of the Public Sector to deliver citizen-centric policies and services as One Public Service, and build partnerships with the community."

Mr Teo thanked Mr Ong for his "outstanding leadership" and said he looks forward to his continued contributions in different capacities.