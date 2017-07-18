Head of civil service Peter Ong to retire on Sep 1, Leo Yip to take over

SINGAPORE: The head of Civil Service, Mr Peter Ong, will retire from the administrative service on Sep 1, announced the Public Service Division (PSD) on Tuesday (Jul 18).

He will be replaced by Mr Leo Yip, 53, who will also fill Mr Ong's position as Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Strategy).

Mr Yip will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs on Sep 1, PSD added.



He will concurrently hold on to his appointments as Permanent Secretary for National Security and Intelligence Coordination, as well as Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), including the portfolio of PMO Communications Group.

Mr Ong, 56, retires after more than 31 years in the public sector. He has led "with distinction" in his various Permanent Secretary appointments, including in the ministries of transport, finance and trade and industry, PSD noted in its news release.

“As head of Civil Service, Peter played a key role in steering the Public Service towards a culture of innovation, and building a bold and innovative Public Service," said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Civil Service.

"He drove the transformation of the Public Sector to deliver citizen-centric policies and services as One Public Service, and build partnerships with the community."

Mr Teo thanked Mr Ong for his "outstanding leadership" and said he looks forward to his continued contributions in different capacities.

THREE NEW PERMANENT SECRETARIES APPOINTED

As Mr Yip will be heading the Civil Service, his position as Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs will be filled by Mr Pang Kin Keong who will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary for Transport.

Mr Loh Ngai Seng, 46, will replace Mr Pang as Permanent Secretary for Transport, and relinquish his position as Second Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs.

Mr Lai Chung Han, 44, will be Second Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, concurrent with his appointment as Second Permanent Secretary for Education.

(From left) Mr Pang Kin Keong, Mr Loh Ngai Seng and Mr Lai Chung Han. (Photos: Prime Minister's Office)

PSD said all the appointments will take effect from Sep 1.