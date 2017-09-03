Health and safety critical for workplaces of the future: Sam Tan

SINGAPORE: In the age of fast-paced technological change, it is hard to predict how work will evolve in the future, and how they might impact risks to safety and health. But Singapore has taken some approaches that could be useful in addressing some of the challenges, said Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan.



Speaking at the Global Dialogue on the Future Forms of Work and Impact on Occupational Safety and Health on Sunday (Sep 3), Mr Tan gave examples of how the use of artificial intelligence and robotics could take over many of today’s risky jobs, and how nanotechnology in medical science could translate to “vast improvements in worker health” may allow them to work safely, for longer periods.



Mr Tan outlined three broad strategies taken by Singapore, namely leveraging emerging technology, constantly going upstream to prevent risks at its source, and promoting workplace health with support from employers and the unions.



On emerging technologies, he said Singapore has looked towards offsite building effort – also known as Design for Manufacturing and Assembly - to raise productivity and mitigate construction worksite accidents. Singapore has also legislated Design for Safety regulations to improve coordination among stakeholders to manage earlier at the design and planning phase, allowing planning and management of risks through each phase of a construction project.



Mr Tan also touched on how the government's partnership with industries and the unions could help.



Such tripartite initiatives include a pilot health screening intervention programme for about 3,000 taxi drivers and bus captains, which allowed about half of them to discover that they suffered from at least one chronic condition such as blood pressure and cholesterol problems. As a result of this awareness programme, these drivers were able to take action, with about 50 per cent of them seeing improvement in subsequent screenings.



“With longer life expectancy, we can only expect that many Singaporeans will want to work as long as they want to, and are medically fit to be able to do so,” said Mr Tan.



“Therefore it is important for us to incorporate health into our safety framework to make sure that in the next 20 to 30 years with an ageing workforce our workers are still able to perform productively, effectively and safely.”



Sunday’s dialogue is part of the 21st World Congress on Safety and Health at work, which runs from Sep 3 to Sep 6.

