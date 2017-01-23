Heavy downpour causes flash floods, traffic snarls on Monday

SINGAPORE: A heavy downpour caused flash floods and traffic snarls in Singapore during the morning peak period on Monday (Jan 23).

Flash floods were reported at the Tanjong Pagar area along Craig Road, Tanjong Pagar Road and Maxwell Road, national water agency PUB said on Facebook.

At 10am, the flash flood at Maxwell Road had subsided, and the road was passable to traffic, PUB said.

Heavy rain and a high risk of flooding was also reported at Alexandra Road, Tiong Bahru as well as the West Coast area, according to PUB.

Accidents were reported on many expressways, including AYE, CTE, PIE, SLE, KPE and TPE, the Land Transport Authority said on Twitter.

Obstacles were also reported on the PIE towards Tuas after the Clementi Road exit, as well as the CTE towards AYE after the PIE (Changi) exit.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected to continue over many areas of Singapore until 12pm, the National Environment Agency said.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said last Monday that the second half of January is expected to be wetter than the first fortnight of the year, with short-duration thunderstorms expected on six to eight days.