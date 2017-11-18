Heavy rain causes flash floods at Yishun, Mandai Road

SINGAPORE: A heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon (Nov 18) caused flash floods at Yishun and along Mandai Road, said national water agency PUB.

In warned in a Facebook post at about 4.45pm that water level at Yishun Avenue 2, Yishun Avenue 5 as well as Mandai Road had risen, and there was a "high flood risk".

At one HDB carpark in Yishun, the wheels of vehicles were partially submerged, as seen in a video by Facebook user Sadali Yobahs.

Heavy rain fell over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had put out a heavy rain warning at about 4.15pm, saying that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over many areas.

Heavy rain warning: Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapo.. . — NEA (@NEAsg) November 18, 2017

Amid the rain, several accidents were reported, including one at Sembawang Road at around 4.55pm.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

An accident at the junction of Lorong Chencharu and Sembawang Road.

According to the Met Service in an advisory on Friday, the wet weather experienced in the first half of November is expected to persist for the rest of the month.

With November usually being the second-wettest month of the year after December, "moderate to heavy thundery showers" are expected mostly in the afternoons on six to eight days of the month, said the Met Service.

