Heavy rain causes flood at Tampines Road
SINGAPORE: The heavy rain on Friday (Jul 14) resulted in Tampines Road being flooded, resulting in at least one car breaking down and having to be towed away.
According to a reader, Ms Serene Swee, the roads outside The Tembusu condominium were seen flooded at around 12.15pm. A video she sent showed a red car that stalled, resulting in a long line of vehicles behind it. The car had to be towed away, she added.
PUB, the national water agency of Singapore, had issued a flash flood warning at 12.12pm, stating that traffic was not passable at Tampines Road (opposite Jalan Teliti).
According to Ms Swee, the rain water subsided once the rain stopped, and conditions are back to normal now.
This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.