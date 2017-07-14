Heavy rain causes flood at Tampines Road

SINGAPORE: The heavy rain on Friday (Jul 14) resulted in Tampines Road being flooded, resulting in at least one car breaking down and having to be towed away.

According to a reader, Ms Serene Swee, the roads outside The Tembusu condominium were seen flooded at around 12.15pm. A video she sent showed a red car that stalled, resulting in a long line of vehicles behind it. The car had to be towed away, she added.

PUB, the national water agency of Singapore, had issued a flash flood warning at 12.12pm, stating that traffic was not passable at Tampines Road (opposite Jalan Teliti).

Flash floods at Tampines Road (Opp Jalan Teliti). Traffic not passable. Issued 12:11. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) July 14, 2017





According to Ms Swee, the rain water subsided once the rain stopped, and conditions are back to normal now.

