Heavy rain causes flood at Tampines Road, fallen tree at Upper Thomson

SINGAPORE: The heavy rain on Friday (Jul 14) resulted in Tampines Road being flooded, resulting in at least one car breaking down and having to be towed away.

According to a reader, Ms Serene Swee, the roads outside The Tembusu condominium were seen flooded at around 12.15pm. A video she sent showed a red car that stalled, resulting in a long line of vehicles behind it. The car had to be towed away, she added.

PUB, the national water agency of Singapore, had issued a flash flood warning at 12.12pm, stating that traffic was not passable at Tampines Road (opposite Jalan Teliti).

Flash floods at Tampines Road (Opp Jalan Teliti). Traffic not passable. Issued 12:11. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) July 14, 2017





According to Ms Swee, the rain water subsided once the rain stopped, and conditions are back to normal now.

Screengrab from a video showing a tree blocking a stretch of Upper Thomson Road. (Image: Paul)

UPPER THOMSON ROAD BLOCKED BY FALLEN TREE

The heavy rain also knocked down a tree along Upper Thomson Road, blocking all three lanes near Tagore Drive, as seen in a video sent in by a reader.



This was in the direction of Newton. The Land Transport Authority had tweeted at about 12.45pm that there was an "obstacle" on the road, adding that Upper Thomson Road after Tagore Drive was closed.

