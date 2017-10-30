Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Flooding in some parts of Singapore have been reported after a heavy downpour across the country on Monday (Oct 30).



Flash floods were reported at the junction of Stamford Road and Victoria Street and at Mount Elizabeth, according to national water agency PUB in a statement on Monday evening. The floods subsided in about 20 minutes.

Ongoing drainage improvement works at Mount Elizabeth are expected to complete by the end of next year, PUB added.

"We are also investigating the flood incident at the junction of Stamford Road and Victoria Street and will look into possible drainage improvement in this area," PUB said.



PUB issued high risk flooding alerts in areas including Exeter Road and Somerset Road, Tanjong Pagar Road and Craig Road and Leng Kee Road at around 7pm on Twitter.

The National Environment Agency issued a heavy rain warning at about 7pm, forecasting "moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind".

The downpour also caused the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge at Orchard Road's Ngee Ann City to be suspended for almost two hours - the longest disruption yet in the competition's 16-year history.