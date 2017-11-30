Heavy traffic at Tuas checkpoint due to technical issues: ICA

SINGAPORE: Motorists going through Tuas checkpoint experienced heavy traffic for more than two hours on Thursday (Nov 30) as the immigration clearance system experienced technical issues.



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted a series of updates on Facebook, with the first at 10am advising people to postpone "non-essential travel" due to heavy traffic. Officers on site were managing the situation, it added.





At 10.31am, ICA said the immigration clearance system was experiencing "intermittent slowness due to technical issues".



More resources had been deployed to manage the situation, and investigations were ongoing, it wrote.





It clarified at 11.02am that the clearance system at other checkpoints was not affected.





At 11.48am, the authority said the system was "progressively resuming normalcy", and in a final update at 12.26pm, said that the system was operating normally and traffic was easing up gradually.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to affected travellers," it added.

