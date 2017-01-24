Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE: Traffic through the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints is expected to build up before the Chinese New Year period and will likely be particularly heavy from Jan 26 to Jan 31, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Jan 24).

About 400,000 travellers use the land checkpoints daily and this number is expected to increase to 430,000 during peak periods.



Travellers should also expect a longer than usual waiting time as there will be tight security checks at the checkpoints, ICA said.

More than 46,000 cases of contraband items were detected at the land checkpoints last year – an average of 126 cases a day.

ICA also reminded travellers not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers. Controlled items such as barbecued pork, eggs and potted plants, are subject to travellers’ allowance only from approved countries.

Travellers should check and ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of at least six months before setting off on their journey. Last year, about 800 cases of Singaporeans were detected at the land checkpoints for using wrong passports or passports earlier reported as lost or stolen.

Passports which had been reported lost or stolen can no longer be used for travelling even if they are found subsequently. These passports will be cancelled by ICA, and any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act and may be punished by a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, ICA said.

Passports that have been recovered must be surrendered to the ICA within 14 days to prevent abuse. Failure to surrender the recovered passport is an offence under the Passports Regulations and may be punished by a fine of up to S$3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.