Heavy traffic expected at Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints over Labour Day weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE: Motorists heading to Malaysia over the Labour Day long weekend should expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Friday (Apr 28) to Monday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

"With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time. To avoid a surge of travellers and vehicles seeking clearance at the land checkpoints, travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible," ICA said.

“The ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security. We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods.”

Travellers are encouraged to car-pool where possible, maintain lane discipline at all times and ensure that they do not bring unlawful or prohibited goods into or out of Singapore, ICA said.

Eligible users - Singapore citizens, permanent residents and Long Term Pass holders - are encouraged to use the enhanced Immigration Automated Clearance System (eIACS) lanes at the bus halls for immigration clearance.

For more information, the public can call 6863 0117, tune in to the radio for the latest traffic news, or visit http://onemotoring.com.sg and http://www.mytransport.sg to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.