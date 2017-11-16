Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints during school holidays: ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers intending to use the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints can expect delays during the school holiday period starting Friday (Nov 17), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Thursday.

Traffic is expected to be heavy, particularly on weekends throughout the year-end school holidays which end on Jan 2 next year, said ICA.

"Security at our checkpoints remains ICA's top priority against any potential threats to Singapore," the authority said.

"The BioScreen system has been progressively implemented at all our checkpoints to capture the thumbprints of arriving and departing travellers. With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time," ICA said. "Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible."

ICA also reminded travellers to check and ensure they are using their own valid passports before setting off. Passports must have a remaining validity for six months or more. Presenting the wrong passports or those which have been reported lost for immigration clearance will add lead to delays.

"Passports which have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are found subsequently. They will be cancelled by ICA, and any attempt to use them is an offence under the Passports Act and may be punished by a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both," ICA said.

Passports that have been recovered must also be surrendered to ICA within 14 days, the authority added. Failure to surrender the recovered passport is an offence that may be punished by a fine of up to S$3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at both land checkpoints before setting off. They can call the traffic information hotline at 6863 0117, tune in to the radio, or head online to www.onemotoring.com.sg or www.mytransport.sg, ICA said.

"The ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security. We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods," ICA added.