Heavy vehicle-related violations, fatal accidents on the rise: Traffic Police

SINGAPORE: There were more fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in the first half of this year, with 19 cases recorded from January to Jun 15 this year, up from the 16 reported in the same period last year, the Traffic Police said on Friday (Jun 16).

The statistics were revealed ahead of an islandwide enforcement operation against errant drivers of heavy vehicles, such as prime movers, buses and tipper trucks, as part of an ongoing month-long series of such operations.

The police pointed out that traffic violations committed by heavy vehicles rose 13.3 per cent, from 16,413 in 2015 to 18,591 in 2016. The top three violations were speeding, failing to keep left on the expressway and using mobile communications devices while driving.

The number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles increased 20.6 per cent, from 34 cases in 2015 to 41 cases in 2016. Police added that last year, three in 10 fatal accidents involved a heavy vehicle.

They added that the number of accidents resulting in injuries which involved heavy vehicles was down 0.6 per cent, with 838 cases reported in 2016 compared to 843 in 2015.

Friday's enforcement operation took place in the eastern and southern parts of Singapore, including Upper Changi Road and along the East Coast Parkway (ECP). Two heavy vehicle drivers were pulled over for various offences in a span of 75 minutes when Channel NewsAsia accompanied two officers in an unmarked car.

In the first incident, officers stopped a driver along the ECP towards the Bedok exit for road-hogging. The driver was in the second lane and had been travelling at a slow speed, forcing multiple vehicles to overtake him. In the second incident, officers stopped a heavy vehicle driver along Tanah Merah Coastal Road who did not have his seat belt on, and failed to signal when changing lanes.

Deputy Commander of Traffic Police AC Devrajan Bala said there have been three fatal cases involving heavy vehicles so far this month, including an accident involving an electric bicycle and a prime mover in Geylang on Monday.