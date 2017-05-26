Hello Kitty, Gudetama hit Changi Airport for June holidays
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport kicked off its June holiday season on Friday (May 26) with a performance featuring Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters to launch the airport's month-long Nordic-themed showcase.
Life-sized dancing versions of Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin, Gudetama, Cinnamoroll and the Little Twin Stars took to the stage at Terminal 3, in what Changi Airport said was the first time Singapore has hosted so many Sanrio characters together.
The seven characters also hosted a meet-and-greet photo session with fans. They were joined by Santa Claus, who will also appear at sessions this Saturday and Sunday.
The centrepiece of the Nordic showcase is located at the departure hall of Terminal 3, with a Viking ship-inspired gallery. It will also feature cameo appearances from the Sanrio characters, including My Melody in traditional Swedish attire and Pompompurin dressed as a Viking.
There is also a snow house at check-in row 11, where children can play with snow or ride a luge.
Other highlights include a video display of the Northern Lights, a Lego play corner, and a dance mat for visitors to create their own Abba remix.
There will also be meet-and-greet sessions with a different Sanrio character every weekend until Jun 26 for fans who have a meet-and-greet pass.
To redeem a pass, fans need to spend a minimum of S$60 in a single day, limited to 40 redemptions on a first-come-first-served basis.
In addition, visitors can also vote on the Changi Airport website for their favourite Sanrio character out of the seven.
The airport's Nordic showcase ends on Jun 26.