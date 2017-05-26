Hello Kitty, Gudetama hit Changi Airport for June holidays

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport kicked off its June holiday season on Friday (May 26) with a performance featuring Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters to launch the airport's month-long Nordic-themed showcase.

Life-sized dancing versions of Hello Kitty, My Melody, Pompompurin, Gudetama, Cinnamoroll and the Little Twin Stars took to the stage at Terminal 3, in what Changi Airport said was the first time Singapore has hosted so many Sanrio characters together.

Fans taking photo with Sanrio characters (L to R) Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, Hello Kitty, the Little Twin Stars and Gudetama at Changi Airport. (Photo: Hani Amin)

Gudetama at Changi Airport. (Photo: Hani Amin)

The seven characters also hosted a meet-and-greet photo session with fans. They were joined by Santa Claus, who will also appear at sessions this Saturday and Sunday.

The centrepiece of the Nordic showcase is located at the departure hall of Terminal 3, with a Viking ship-inspired gallery. It will also feature cameo appearances from the Sanrio characters, including My Melody in traditional Swedish attire and Pompompurin dressed as a Viking.

Girl taking a photo with Sanrio character Pompompurin. (Photo: CAG)

There is also a snow house at check-in row 11, where children can play with snow or ride a luge.

Children playing with snow at the Snow Fun House in Changi Airport. (Photo: Hani Amin)

A mini luge set up at a snow house at Changi Airport Terminal 3. (Photo: CAG)

Other highlights include a video display of the Northern Lights, a Lego play corner, and a dance mat for visitors to create their own Abba remix.

Snowman at the Snow Fun House in Changi Airport. (Photo: Hani Amin)

There will also be meet-and-greet sessions with a different Sanrio character every weekend until Jun 26 for fans who have a meet-and-greet pass.



To redeem a pass, fans need to spend a minimum of S$60 in a single day, limited to 40 redemptions on a first-come-first-served basis.

Sanrio-themed collectibles available at Changi Airport. (Photo: CAG)

In addition, visitors can also vote on the Changi Airport website for their favourite Sanrio character out of the seven.

Sanrio characters (L to R) Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody, Hello Kitty, the Little Twin Stars and Gudetama performing on stage at Changi Airport. (Photo: Hani Amin)

The airport's Nordic showcase ends on Jun 26.