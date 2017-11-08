Hello Kitty, Gudetama are landing at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Hello Kitty and several other Sanrio characters will be heading to Changi Airport's Terminal 3 next Friday (Nov 17).



Apart from Hello Kitty, Gudetama, Little Twin Stars and My Melody will also make an appearance at the event, which will host Changi's first indoor drone show featuring 40 drones.



Visitors can take pictures with the life-sized Sanrio characters with a gazebo and a treehouse in Changi's Mystical Garden. There will also be activities at an event area opposite T3 check-in row 11 and a snow show.

Fans can also buy plushies of the cartoon characters and a Sanrio-themed aircraft by Taiwanese airline EVA will land at Changi Airport during the event.