Help on hand for those who need 'special assistance' for thumbprint scanning: ICA

Channel NewsAsia's Aqil Haziq Mahmud also heads to Woodlands Checkpoint during the evening rush hour to see how thumbprint scanning for car travellers is being implemented.

SINGAPORE: Passengers who have difficulty getting out of their cars to have their thumbprints scanned at Singapore's land checkpoints will be offered help, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.



"For travellers who require special assistance, our officers will assess each situation and render assistance accordingly," Commander of Woodlands Checkpoint Chua Sze How told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Sep 26).

This comes as ICA announced on Monday that it would be extending thumbprint scanning progressively to all car travellers at the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints.

Those aged six and above will be required to step out of the car and have both thumbprints scanned, ICA added.

Some commenters on Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page had questioned if the move would inconvenience elderly and passengers with disabilities. "This implementation will definitely result in more than slight delay," said RayVo Lution.

Another commenter, Lim Karen said the BioScreen system is "not user-friendly and effective for the minority". "As a parent with special needs children, we are extremely disappointed with this scanning system," she wrote.

Traffic congestion on the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

When Channel NewsAsia headed to Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday at 5.30pm, the start of evening peak hour, there was traffic congestion, with the vehicle queue starting from exit 10B on the Bukit Timah Expressway.

Nearing the checkpoint, a broken-down vehicle obstructed one lane for cars entering Johor. With traffic building up, cars were allowed to access lanes usually reserved for lorries.

The broken down car (middle) obstructing traffic towards Woodlands Checkpoint. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

This reporter was diverted to the less congested lorry lane and arrived at the immigration counter at 6pm. What followed was the usual passport check, but no thumbprint scan.



When asked if there was a need to step out of the car for thumbprint scans, the ICA officer replied that the scans would be done when returning to Singapore. It was not clear if car passengers in the usual car lanes had their thumbprints scanned.

Heading back to Singapore at about 7pm, traffic flowed more smoothly.



Traffic heading back into Singapore. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Still, there was no thumbprint scan as promised. While the BioScreen machine was already in place, there was little room for people to open the door and leave the car.

When asked if there was a need for thumbprint scans through the car window, the ICA officer shook her head.

Netizens said the traffic situation was more hectic at Woodlands Checkpoint during the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

In a Facebook group providing traffic updates on the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, Cheah Yen Yen posted an update at 7.22am saying Woodlands Checkpoint was very "crowded and noisy" as she was entering Singapore.

"Everyone is alighting to scan their thumbs," she wrote. "To settle one car, it takes 10-plus minutes."



Another user Xueer Lee said at 7.21am that she was late for work after being caught in the jam. "I alighted from my car to scan both my thumbs," she added. "Only the driver and front passenger went for a scan."

"We are progressively implementing the trial of fingerprint checks for car travellers at both land checkpoints," Assistant Commissioner Chua told Channel NewsAsia, adding that Singapore's security is of "utmost importance".

"However, we will calibrate and adjust our implementation according to prevailing security assessment and we will monitor the ground situation closely."