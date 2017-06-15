Heng Swee Keat to attend AIIB meeting in South Korea

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be attending the second annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Board of Governors in Jeju, South Korea, from Jun 16 to 17.

As Singapore's Governor on AIIB's Board of Governors, Mr Heng will provide a statement for the AIIB annual meeting. He will also attend the Board of Governors' Business Session, which will discuss the bank's 2016 Annual Report and 2017 Budget, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a media release on Thursday (Jun 15).

The AIIB annual meeting will focus on the theme of sustainable infrastructure. Those attending the meeting will review opportunities for sustainable infrastructure investments, and identify ways to mobilise private capital for infrastructure development in the region, the ministry said.

Mr Heng will be accompanied on the trip by officials from MOF, it added.