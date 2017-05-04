Heng Swee Keat to attend ASEAN finance ministers’ meeting

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will attend the ASEAN+3 finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting in Japan, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (May 4).

Mr Heng will be in Yokohoma from Friday to Saturday for the meeting, where the leaders will discuss regional economic developments and outlook, and the progress of key initiatives including the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation and Asian Bond Markets Initiative.

The meeting will also explore ways to further advance regional financial cooperation among ASEAN+3 member countries, MOF said.

While in Yokohoma, Mr Heng will also attend the Asian Development Bank’s 50th annual meeting, which will discuss developments in the Asia-Pacific region and institutional matters such as the bank’s operational and financial performance.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by officials from MOF and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.