Heng Swee Keat to attend G20 meeting in Washington DC

SINGAPORE: Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington DC this week, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Mr Heng will be in Washington DC from Oct 11 to Oct 13 and will also be going to the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.



The G20 meeting will discuss the global economic outlook and policy measures to strengthen economic resilience and promote "strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth", the finance ministry said.



It will also touch on the international financial architecture, international taxation, and financial sector development.



Mr Heng will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.