Heng Swee Keat to discuss new areas of collaboration in Suzhou, Beijing

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be visiting the Chinese cities of Suzhou and Beijing from Nov 22 to Nov 26 for a series of meetings and engagements, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 22).



Mr Heng will be in Suzhou to co-chair the 11th Singapore-Jiangsu Cooperation Council (SJCC) meeting with Jiangsu Governor Wu Zhenglong on Nov 23.



The meeting, which is co-organised by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, will review cooperation initiatives in the past year and discuss new collaboration areas in the coming year, MOF said.



More than 65 Singapore business representatives from more than 35 Singapore companies will be part of the SJCC meeting with Mr Heng.

He will also launch the NUS Enterprise’s BLOCK71 Suzhou, a hub for start-ups located in Suzhou Industrial Park. This will be the first BLOCK71 development in China, MOF added.



After Suzhou, Mr Heng will travel to Beijing to attend the IE Singapore-CapitaLand Tech & Innovation Summit on Nov 24, where he will launch the Global Innovation Alliance (Beijing).



The Summit seeks to provide a platform for startups’ technology to achieve practical application in real-life scenarios, MOF said.



While in Beijing, Mr Heng will also visit Tsinghua University and deliver an address outlining his thoughts and views about Singapore’s relations with China. He will be calling on senior Chinese officials, and will also visit mobile transportation platform Didi Chuxing.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Koh Poh Koon as well as government officials from several government ministries and agencies.