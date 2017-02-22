Higher pay, but fresh graduates took longer to find full-time permanent jobs: Survey

SINGAPORE: Students who graduated from Singapore’s universities last year earned a higher starting salary, but found it harder to secure a full-time permanent job, according to the results of a survey released on Wednesday (Feb 22).

The joint graduate employment survey, by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Management University (SMU), found that fresh graduates earned a median starting pay of S$3,360, up slightly from S$3,300 in 2015.

The survey polled 10,904 out of 13,953 fresh graduates from NTU, NUS and SMU in November last year, about six months after they completed their final examinations.

Nearly nine in 10 graduates, or 89.7 per cent, found jobs within six months of their final examinations, up from 89.5 per cent in 2015. However, the proportion that secured full-time permanent jobs fell from 83.1 per cent in 2015 to 80.2 per cent.

SMU graduates earned the highest median starting salary at S$3,500, compared to NUS graduates who earned S$3,400 and NTU graduates who earned S$3,300.

Due to different academic calendars, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will conduct their surveys in February and March, respectively.