Higher quality of life, fewer hospital visits for dementia patients on home care pilot

SINGAPORE: A first-of-its-kind home care programme for end-stage dementia patients has led to an improvement in their quality of life and less frequent hospital visits, the team behind the programme said on Thursday (Sep 21).

The pilot, a collaboration between Temasek Foundation Cares, Dover Park Hospice and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, will continue as a regular programme under the National Healthcare Group's Home Palliative programme. The team also hopes to eventually expand it to the rest of Singapore.

More than 370 patients participated in the pilot between 2014 and 2017, of which about 330 patients agreed to be tracked. Patients had their hospital admission frequency reduced by more than 70 per cent, compared to before they were enrolled in the programme. When they had to be admitted to the hospital, the length of stay was reduced by 50 per cent.

Dementia patients are typically unable to articulate their needs, making it difficult for caregivers to address, said Dr Allyn Hum, who led the pilot. Dr Hum is a senior consultant of palliative medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Dover Park Hospice.

In the past, palliative care typically catered to cancer patients. This means that there are gaps in how dementia patients are cared for under that model, Dr Hum said.

Under the pilot, a palliative home care team of doctors, nurses, medical social workers and allied health professionals support caregivers by teaching them how to identify and address physical symptoms such as pain and distressing behaviour.

Members of the team make an average of four home visits a month and caregivers can reach them by phone if needed at any time of the day. The care plan for each patient is also constantly reviewed throughout the programme.

"Some of these distressing symptoms may be due to their emotional state, such as anxiety and fear which is often not addressed. For example, using touch and loving gestures can help to calm an agitated patient. Understanding the patient and placing his favourite items around him can provide assurance and reduce his distress," said Dr Hum.