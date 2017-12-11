Higher tuition fees for students joining polytechnics and ITE in 2018

SINGAPORE: Students planning to enrol in the polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) next year will see tuition fees go up.



The increase in tuition fees will be larger for permanent residents and foreigners, compared with Singapore citizens, the schools announced on their websites on Monday (Dec 11).

These revised fees apply only to the new batch of students joining the schools in the 2018 academic year. The polytechnics' term starts in April, while ITE has two intakes in January and April.



Singapore citizens looking to join the five polytechnics next year will pay an annual tuition fee of S$2,800, up from S$2,700 last year.



For permanent residents (PRs), fees will go up to S$5,600 from S$5,400, while tuition fees for international students will go up to S$10,000 from S$9,600.



The five polytechnics schools include Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic.

For the ITE, fees for full-time Nitec courses will go up to S$406 for Singaporeans, while PRs will pay S$5,023 and international students will foot S$13,482. These include fees such as the registration fee, supplementary fees and examination fees.

Singaporean citizen students who joined ITE this year paid S$386 in school fees, while PRs paid S$4,719 and international students paid S$12,582.

Tuition fees remain unchanged for higher Nitec courses.