Highlights: Nomination Day, PE2017
SINGAPORE: Madam Halimah Yacob has been declared President-elect as she is set to become the country's first female President and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years.
She will be sworn in as Singapore's eighth President on Thursday (Sep 14) at 6pm at the Istana, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
Mdm Halimah submitted her nomination papers on Wednesday morning - the final step she had to undergo as a presidential candidate.
Among the documents she submitted at the nomination centre, located at the People's Association headquarters at King's George's Avenue, were the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, the community certificate issued by the Community Committee and a political donation certificate. Mdm Halimah collected her certificate of eligibility from the Elections Department on Tuesday.
The former Speaker of Parliament was the only person to qualify for the election, which was reserved for Malays.
The highlights from Nomination Day:
12.50pm: "Priority is to start work immediately and like I said, my campaign slogan is I want to invite all Singaporeans to do good and do together": President-elect Halimah Yacob.
12.40pm: President-elect Halimah is escorted by security personnel as she makes her way through the crowd of supporters after her address.
12.15pm: "I ask that you focus on the similarities that we have and not the differences": President-elect Halimah Yacob.
12.09pm: “I am a President for everyone. Even though this is a reserved election, I am not a reserved President”: President-elect Halimah Yacob addresses supporters at the nomination centre.
11.45am: Supporters continue to gather outside the nomination centre, waiting for Mdm Halimah's speech.
11.37am: Mdm Halimah, the sole candidate for the Presidential Election, has submitted her nomination papers.
11.30am: It's a sea of orange as supporters gather outside the nomination centre in Mdm Halimah's campaign colours.
11.25am: Mdm Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee pose for photos with proposers and assentors after arriving at the nomination centre.
11.20am: Scenes from the nomination centre as Mdm Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee arrive:
11.18am: Mdm Halimah arrives at the nomination centre with supporters.
11.06am: "I feel good. I'm looking forward to making sure my nomination is accepted. That's the most important," said Mdm Halimah.
When asked if he was proud of Mdm Halimah, her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, said: "Of course."
11.05am: Special Operation Command vehicles parked outside the nomination centre at the People's Association headquarters.
10.54am: Mdm Halimah leaves One Marina Boulevard for the nomination centre.
10.31am: Mdm Halimah will be taking this van to the nomination centre.
10.25am: The crowd has spilled over to across the road from the nomination centre.
10.20am: Mdm Halimah's supporters gather, some equipped with whistles and banners.
9.57am: Tight security in and around the People's Association headquarters - the nomination centre.