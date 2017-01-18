Hindu shrine at Queensway wants more time to move from current premises

SINGAPORE: It's the last day for the Sri Thandavaalam Muneeswaran Alayam shrine to vacate its current premises at the intersection of Queensway and Portsdown Avenue. It said it is prepared to move but wants more time to do so.



The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) had given the shrine a Jan 18 deadline to move as it sits on land that's not zoned for religious use. The land has also been earmarked for future development.

"We will move out from there. The area (is not for) worship. Of course we have to respect that," the shrine's treasurer Adaikalam Annadhurai told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Jan 18).

An appeal to stay was turned down by SLA and the shrine's committee has since asked for an extension of the deadline.

Mr Annadhurai said they appealed to Member of Parliament for Tanjong Pagar GRC Indranee Rajah on Jan 9 for an extension. The extra time will allow them to move the shrine's deities, conduct further prayers and clear out the space completely.

"We've been asking (authorities, but) so far no response," he said.

Mr Annadhurai added that the SLA has requested to meet with the shrine's representatives on Thursday.

In response to queries, an SLA spokesperson confirmed that the shrine's representatives had appealed to continue staying at its current location at 451A Queensway but the request was rejected.

"SLA has responded to their appeal on Dec 29, 2016, reiterating that its current location is not zoned for religious use and the land is also part of the Rail Corridor that is earmarked for future development.



"In addition, there are other public health and safety issues to be resolved such as the presence of damaged asbestos in the adjoining property, temporary nature of the structure, and cooking over open fire using gas cylinder," the spokesperson said.

The authority added that it would be engaging the shrine's committee to hear their concerns and to provide assistance, if required, to facilitate their relocation.

Also on the shrine's wishlist is a bigger space near its current location to accommodate all of its devotees. "We only want a small place. We (are) willing to buy a small place also," said Mr Annadhurai.

If authorities do not grant them an extension, the shrine's chief priest will then decide on its next steps.

SLA had previously helped to find alternative locations to house the shrine and its deities. A Hindu temple had offered to house the shrine and retain the deity's name, but the shrine's representatives declined the offer due to differences in the observance of rituals.

Mr Annadhurai said on Wednesday that the shrine's managers stand by this decision, as their deities require "an individual place".

The shrine, which has been in the area for nearly 60 years, was originally erected by railway workers.



The land it sits on belonged to the Malaysian government but was returned to Singapore on Jul 1, 2001, after train services by railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) were stopped.