Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on working visit to Australia

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam is in Australia for a working visit, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (Mar 9).

Mr Shanmugam is there as a guest of the Australian government, MHA said in a news release.

He is being hosted by Senator George Brandis, who is Australia's Attorney-General as well as Leader of the Government in the Senate.

During his visit, which began on Tuesday, Mr Shanmugam had discussions covering law and order, security and legal matters, MHA said.

He met with key leaders including High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel, Minister for Justice Michael Keenan, Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Alex Hawke, and New South Wales Attorney-General Mark Speakman.

Before he leaves on Friday, Mr Shanmugam will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and New South Wales Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Bathurst.

He will also be hosted to lunch by Attorney-General Brandis and Minister for Defence Marise Payne.

On Wednesday, Mr Shanmugam also took part in a closed-door roundtable discussion with Australian security and legal agencies.

MHA said that the topics covered included cooperation between Singapore and Australia on counter-terrorism efforts, and ways to enhance regional cooperation to mitigate the risks posed by Southeast Asian fighters in Syria and Iraq returning to this region as ISIS loses ground there.