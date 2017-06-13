Home Team training has to evolve to tackle major challenges: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Training has become an important element in transforming Home Team officers' skills to meet new challenges and the evolving environment in which they operate, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said.



Speaking at the Home Team Academy's Workplan Seminar at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority headquarters on Tuesday (Jun 13), Mr Shanmugam singled out terrorism as a key challenge.

"Anyone can be a target, even when you are walking down the road you may be a target, and the fact that it can take place very quickly, over a short period of time, with little or no warning, with the loss of many lives," he said.

"This is the security environment we are faced with today. And our training has got to deal with that and prepare our officers for that."

Mr Shanmugam said training needs to be realistic, so that when officers are faced with a real situation, their reflexes, instinct and decisiveness kick in.

"One way to bring realism is to use simulators. This gives them an immersive and interactive environment, and it will be possible to expose officers to a range of scenarios, and it provides immediate feedback."



Mr Shanmugam said these simulators are being rolled out on the front line as well as at training institutes. He cited the example of the "mobile classroom" or "MobiC", a vehicle equipped with virtual reality technology.



The vehicle will make its way around the various neighbourhood police centres, where officers can train in scenarios that could include domestic disputes, coffee shop incidents and acts of terrorism.



"It has the advantage of being realistic, bite-sized and the training is brought to the ground. And they do it there, it is much more likely that they will train, as opposed to rostering officers to go somewhere else," Mr Shanmugam said.





Mr Shanmugam also touched on drug trends in Singapore, with some 40 per cent of abusers arrested last year below the age of 30. Another cause for concern was people buying drugs online, and Mr Shanmugam said officers have to work closely with the community and international partners to address this issue.

MAINTAINING HIGH STANDARDS AMID MANPOWER CONSTRAINTS



Mr Shanmugam said that officers are working in an environment in which public expectations and workload is increasing. At the same time, he noted that there are ever-evolving and emerging threats - and that, through training, officers can transform the way in which they deal with these challenges.

He highlighted recent cases where officers put their training to good use, citing how the Singapore Civil Defence Force deployed more than 200 responders to deal with a huge fire at a waste management plant in Tuas in February.

"The first responders did a great job in the face of danger ... their training kicked in, the excellent training they received. And I think the people who trained them actually should take a lot of credit for this," he said.

The minister said the Home Team can continue to groom good officers who make the right judgement calls in a difficult operating environment by building a robust training and learning ecosystem.



One way the Home Team is doing this is through the use of interactive simulators that expose officers to a range of scenarios with immediate feedback, he said.

In addition to the "mobile classroom", the Home Team Simulation System will also be rolled out - a virtual command post for commanders to face a range of situations and test their decision-making skills in different scenarios, Mr Shanmugam said.





Another area of focus is to develop the Home Team's trainers and leaders. A customised specialist programme will aim to equip Home Team trainers with new skills and competencies, Mr Shanmugam said.

Trainer allowances will be enhanced to match these new skills and competencies, he added.

Other training initiatives to boost Home Team training include an upcoming mobile app to facilitate access to an on-the-go learning system and strengthening joint operations between officers and civilians across the Home Team, the Home Affairs Minister said.

Mr Shanmugam said the transformation of the Home Team was an "ongoing journey".

"So what would all of this mean if we get it right for the Home Team? Our training transformation would result in officers with deep thinking skills, who are adaptable and have the confidence to tackle future challenges."