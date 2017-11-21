Hong Kong dad faces jail after pleading guilty to abandoning son in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Hong Kong father who abandoned his deaf-mute and disabled son in Singapore three years ago was told by a judge on Tuesday (Nov 21) that jail time "is inevitable".

Construction worker Chan Chai-wai, 48, pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to one count of wilful abandonment of a child, Hong Kong media reported.

The boy, who was 11 at the time, was living at a boarding school for children with special needs, RTHK reported.

His father took him to Singapore during the summer holiday but left him on the street and flew back to Hong Kong alone after tearing up the boy's passport.

Passers-by found the boy wandering near Marina Promenade at night on Jul 21, 2014 and called the police.

Singapore police subsequently sought help from the Hong Kong police, who arrested Chan on Jul 25.

The boy cannot hear or talk, and is believed to be mildly intellectually disabled.

The court heard that Chan had abandoned his son with reluctance and felt remorseful for his actions, the SCMP reported.

He told police officers upon his arrest that he faced a lot of stress in taking care of the child, SCMP added. Believing that Singapore would be a better place for the boy, the father left him here.

“I’m very remorseful,” he was reported to have told officers at the time.

But Kwun Tong Court magistrate Don So Man-lung stressed that this was a grave incident.

“Jailing is inevitable. Be prepared,” SCMP cited the judge as saying.

Chan will be sentenced on Dec 12.