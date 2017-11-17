Hong Kong father charged for abandoning disabled son in Singapore

HONG KONG: Three years after allegedly abandoning his disabled son in Singapore, a 48-year-old man was on Thursday (Nov 16) charged by Hong Kong police.

The man, a Hong Konger, was charged with wilfully abandoning a child, according to South China Morning Post.



His son, then 11, was found wandering near Singapore's Marina Promenade at night on Jul 21, 2014. The police released a photo of him the next day and appealed for his family to come forward.

The boy cannot hear or talk, and is believed to be mildly intellectually disabled.

His father flew back alone to Hong Kong and was arrested in Kowloon on Jul 25, 2014.



The boy was taken back to Hong Kong weeks later in August, accompanied by welfare department officials and schoolteachers.

Hong Kong media reported that the boy's parents are divorced, and his father remarried.

Police were understood to have sought legal advice from the department on whether the father could or should be tried in Hong Kong, the report said.

Legal help in criminal matters could be sought and rendered between Hong Kong and Singapore in accordance with their respective laws and mutual agreements, the report cited a Department of Justice spokesman as saying.

The father is due to appear in court in Hong Kong next Tuesday.