Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to visit Singapore, meet PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam will make a two-day visit to Singapore this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 1).

She will be here from Aug 2 to Aug 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who will host Mrs Lam to dinner.

The Hong Kong leader will also be hosted to meals by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, as well as call on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

MFA added that she is scheduled to visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Civil Service College, the GovTech Hive, the National Gallery of Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum.

