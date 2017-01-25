Hong Kong says Singapore not part of probe into troop carriers
Hong Kong said on Wednesday the Singapore government was not being investigated over the shipment of nine military vehicles detained in the Chinese-ruled city since November.
- Posted 25 Jan 2017 15:57
- Updated 25 Jan 2017 16:00
Commissioner of Customs Roy Tang, speaking to reporters at an annual conference, said the department had ruled out any involvement by the Singapore government in shipping breaches through the former British colony. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
