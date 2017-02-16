Household income up in 2016, but at slower rate

SINGAPORE: Families across all income groups in Singapore saw their earnings rise last year, although the rate of growth slowed compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Thursday (Feb 16).

Among households headed by a Singapore citizen or permanent resident which had at least one working person, the median monthly income was S$8,846 – an increase of 2.1 per cent from S$8,666 in 2015, or a 2.6 per cent increase after taking into account negative inflation. The figure includes employer Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

This compares to 2015 when the rate of growth was 4.5 per cent, or 4.9 per cent after adjusting for inflation.

Across all income groups, employed households saw their average income per member rise between 0.2 and 4.3 per cent in real terms. In comparison, their real income growth in 2015 was between 5.7 and 10.7 per cent.

Among the poorest households – those in the bottom 10 per cent – real income rose by 1.4 per cent. This is a decline from the 10.7 per cent growth that this group saw in 2015.

For those in the top 10 per cent, their income per household member grew by just 0.2 per cent in real terms, down from a 7.2 per cent growth the previous year.

INCOME INEQUALITY AT 10-YEAR LOW

Singapore's Gini coefficient – a measure of income inequality – dipped to its lowest in a decade at 0.458, down from 0.463 in 2015. A zero coefficient indicates total income equality while one marks total inequality.

After factoring in government transfers such as GST vouchers, utilities rebates and other subsidies, the Gini coefficient fell further to 0.402 – reflecting the redistributive effect of government transfers, Singstat said.

The department also reported that households in one- and two-room flats received an average of S$9,806 per member from various government schemes last year, more than double the average figure received by those staying in other types of accommodation.

Households with no working members also received an average of S$6,424 per member from government schemes in 2016 – 65 per cent more than the S$3,895 received by households with at least one employed person.