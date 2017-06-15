How to register your child for Primary 1 in 2018

SINGAPORE: The registration of children for admission to Primary 1 next year will start on Jun 29 and end on Aug 28, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Jun 15) in a media release.

Children born between Jan 2, 2011 and Jan 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive) have to be registered at this year's P1 Registration Exercise for admission to primary school next January.

All primary schools will be open for registration from 8am to 11am, and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm from Mondays to Fridays during the registration period.



Registration Phases Dates Phase 1 Jun 29-30 Phase 2(A)1 Jul 5 Phase 2(A)2 Jul 11-12 Phase 2B Jul 17-18 Phase 2C Jul 25-27 (online),

Jul 26-28 (at school) Phase 2C Supplementary Aug 13-15 (online),

Aug 15-16 (at school) Phase 3 Aug 28





The list of primary schools and vacancies available, as well as the list of registration centres for new, merging and relocating schools can be found on the P1 registration website.

The new primary school, Fern Green Primary located in Sengkang, will also open for P1 registration this year. It begins operations in 2018.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Parents registering their children for Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary can do so online using their SingPass via the Primary 1 Internet System (P1-IS). The P1-IS is accessible 24 hours a day during the Phase 2C period from Jul 25 at 9am to Jul 27 at 4.30pm, and Phase 2C Supplementary from Aug 13 at 9am until Aug 15 at 4.30pm.

MOE also advised those intending to use the P1-IS in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary to set up their SingPass Two-Factor Verification early if they have not done so.

Parents who do not wish to make an online registration can also go to their school of choice to register in person, MOE said.