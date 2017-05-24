Howard Shaw gets 8 weeks' jail, fine for 3rd drink driving offence

SINGAPORE: Shaw family scion Howard Shaw was on Thursday (May 25) sentenced to eight weeks’ jail and fined S$10,000 for his third drink driving conviction.

Shaw, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was also banned from driving for eight years.

The 46-year-old was charged in February after driving in the early hours of Jan 31 along Whitley Road, with 88 microgrammes of alcohol – more than double the allowed limit.

The grandson of the Shaw cinemas founder has two previous convictions for drink driving in 1997 and 2006. He was fined S$3,000 and disqualified from driving for two years in the first case, and in the second, he was jailed a week, fined S$8,000 and disqualified from driving for four years.

Recalcitrant offenders can be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$30,000.

Shaw, who was previously the Singapore Environment Council’s executive director, was also sentenced to three months’ jail in 2012 for having paid sex with an underage girl.