HR industry manpower plan aims to strengthen capabilities of professionals

SINGAPORE: A new industry manpower plan to strengthen the capabilities of those in the human resource (HR) sector was unveiled by Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Monday (Jul 10).

With 43,000 professionals in Singapore, the HR industry supports more than 200,000 enterprises with a total workforce of about 3.4 million.

"That's roughly one HR professional for every 80 people in the workforce," said Mrs Teo at the event, which was attended by about 1,300 HR professionals.

But she also acknowledged that not every company, especially smaller ones, has a dedicated HR team.

"Our HR industry is generally in a good shape. But the tripartite partners agree that we haven't reached a level where we can be fully satisfied," said Mrs Teo.

NEW HR CERTIFICATION REGIME



Advertisement

Advertisement

The HR industry manpower plan hopes to strengthen the capabilities of professionals in the industry, with support from the Manpower Ministry, National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

Some of its initiatives include a national HR certification regime, which identifies the competencies, mindsets and behaviours HR professionals should have.

A pilot run of the certification regime has been completed, and HR professionals can register for the first two levels to be a Certified Professional or Senior Professional. The aim is to certify 5,000 professionals over the next five years, Mrs Teo said.

Employers will also get more HR support in the form of a new self-help HR resource portal, as well as a pilot programme where small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) engage volunteer HR directors for advice to scale up their HR capabilities.

SPRING Singapore has also come up with a shared services pilot, to help companies that may not have the resources to perform all HR functions themselves. More than 20 HR services providers have been identified to help SMEs improve and optimise HR operational efficiency.

Under this initiative, companies can outsource day-to-day HR operations and also engage a HR adviser for guidance and advice.

The vision is "a Singapore where HR is a key that effectively unlocks the potential of our people and businesses to adapt and transform", Mrs Teo said.