Hri Kumar appointed Deputy Attorney-General

SINGAPORE: Drew & Napier director Hri Kumar Nair has been appointed Deputy Attorney-General for a term of three years, effective Mar 1, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Thursday (Feb 16).

Mr Hri Kumar, 50, has more than 25 years of experience as a lawyer and was appointed Senior Counsel in 2008.

"He has acted in a wide range of litigation and arbitration matters for major international and local companies and financial institutions. He has also advised on regulatory issues and led teams to investigate fraud and other issues which have arisen in both private and listed companies," said a PMO statement.

Mr Hri Kumar also served as Member of Parliament for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency from 2006 to 2015.

SUPREME COURT BENCH APPOINTMENTS

On Thursday, the PMO also announced new appointments to the Supreme Court Bench which will take effect from Apr 1. Justice Steven Chong Horng Siong has been appointed Judge of Appeal, while one of two current Deputy Attorneys-General Tan Siong Thye has been appointed judge of the High Court along with Judicial Commissioner Kannan Ramesh.





(from left to right) Justice Chong, Judicial Commissioner Ramesh and Mr Tan. (Photos: Supreme Court)

Justice Chong, 59, was appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court in October 2009. He was also twice named a judge of the High Court, in 2010 and 2014, and held the position of Attorney-General from 2012 to 2014.

Mr Tan, 62, assumed his current position as one of the Deputy Attorneys-General in February 2015. He will continue to serve as DAG along with Mr Lionel Yee and Mr Hri Kumar until his new position takes effect in April.

Judicial Commissioner Ramesh, 51, was appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court in May 2015.

With the new appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 18 judges - including five Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice - as well as eight Judicial Commissioners, five senior judges and 12 international judges.