HSA issues alert on product that contains undeclared potent ingredients

SINGAPORE: Do not buy and consume a product called PHQ 1001 Khasiat Penawar Herba Qaeh Serata Herb, warned the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Apr 4), after a consumer developed diabetes and serious steroid-induced side effects after taking it.

The product was marketed as a traditional herbal remedy for various medical conditions such as pain, impotence, kidney diseases and stroke. It can be found through social media platforms and overseas websites, said HSA.

However, HSA found that it contained "multiple undeclared potent western medicines," including dexamethasone, piroxicam, griseofulvin and paracetamol. Dexamethasone, for instance, is a potent steroid that can cause Cushing's syndrome, high blood pressure, diabetes and an increased risk of infection when taken long-term without medical supervision.

According to HSA, the potent steroid was likely the cause of a consumer's diabetes and Cushing's syndrome, which is a condition characterised by the appearance of round face or “moon face” as well as upper body obesity with thin limbs.

The consumer, a Malay woman in her 60s, took the product for her knee pain. She got quick relief from the pain, but also experienced rapid weight gain and developed a puffy face after consuming it regularly for a few months.

The woman had bought the product through social media and according to her doctor, a few of her friends who consumed the product also experienced weight gain, which was likely to have been caused by the steroids in it.

CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE: HSA

HSA has advised anyone taking the product to consult their doctor as soon as possible because stopping the consumption of steroids suddenly without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure. This is especially if such products have been taken for more than a few weeks.

"Exercise caution when purchasing health products online or from sources which you may not be familiar with, even if they are recommended by well-meaning friends and relatives," said HSA.

“It is illegal to sell and supply complementary health products containing undeclared potent western medicines,” it added. Anyone who supplies such products can be prosecuted and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to three years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.