HSA revokes retailer's licence for selling cigarettes to student in uniform

SINGAPORE: A store in Serangoon has had its tobacco licence revoked for selling cigarettes to a 17-year-old teenager who was wearing his school uniform, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Aug 16).



In a press release, HSA said Value Supermart located at 301 Serangoon Avenue 2 will no longer be able to sell tobacco products.

Between May and July, the licences of 12 other retailers were suspended for selling tobacco to customers under the age of 18. They will not be able to sell tobacco products for six months.

The 12 retailers are:

326 Coffee Shop at 326 Woodlands Street 32

151 Coffee & Tea at 151 Serangoon North Avenue 2

Sri Kumaran Mini Mart at 557 Jurong West Street 42

Angel Supermart at 326 Woodlands Street 52

Kopitiam Investment Pte Ltd at 108 Punggol Field

H & N Mini-Mart at 620 Hougang Avenue 8

Good Price Hub at 135 Jurong Gateway Road

Chin Ju Heng Mini Supermarket at 835 Tampines Street 83

Jaya Ambiga Trading Pte Ltd at 176 Boon Lay Drive

Zeng Mao Sheng at 716 Yishun Street 71

Fortune Supermarket at 780 Woodlands Crescent

Zhong Guo Chao Shi at 418 Yishun Avenue 11

All 13 sellers did not ask for any form of identification, HSA said, adding that they claimed they were busy or that the minors looked older than their actual age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sellers take the risk of contravening the laws if they assess age by mere physical appearance of the buyer," HSA added.

HSA said the retailers were caught through its ground surveillance and enforcement activities to deter the illegal sale of tobacco products to under-18 minors. It added that since 2015, it has suspended 53 tobacco retail licences and revoked nine.



Those caught selling tobacco products to customers under the age of 18 face a fine of up to S$5,000 for the first offence, and up to S$10,000 for the second or subsequent offence. Their tobacco retail licence will be suspended for six months for the first offence and revoked for the second offence.

Outlets found selling tobacco products to under-18 minors in school uniform or those under 12 years of age will have their tobacco licences revoked at the first offence.

The authority also reminded members of the public not to supply tobacco products to those under the age of 18. Anyone convicted of acquiring tobacco products for a person below the age of 18 could be fined up to S$2,500 for the first offence, and up to S$5,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

Similarly, anyone caught giving tobacco products to a minor could be fined up to S$500 for the first offence and up to S$1,000 for the second or subsequent offence upon conviction.

From 2015 to date, 17 individuals have been caught for such offences, HSA added.