HSA warns against weight loss product Nutriline Bluvelle

The weight loss product was found to contain the banned substance, sibutramine, which causes reactions such as rapid heartbeats, dizziness and lethargy, says the agency.

SINGAPORE: A weight loss product called Nutriline Bluvelle was found to contain a banned substance, and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Jun 14) cautioned members of the public to not buy or consume it.

HSA said in its press release the product, marketed as a health supplement for slimming and said to contain natural plant ingredients that are "safe and free of side effects", contained the banned substance sibutramine.

In fact, a female in her 20s experienced rapid heartbeats, anxiety, a drastic decrease in appetite, dizziness and lethargy after consuming the product, HSA said, adding that such symptoms are common adverse reactions associated with the use of sibutramine.

Sibutramine was previously available as a prescription-only weight loss drug but has been withdrawn from Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Other serious adverse effects associated with the use of sibutramine include high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, hallucinations and mood swings, it added.

HSA said the consumer had purchased the product from an online shop based in Malaysia, but it has found out that the product was also sold on several other local and overseas online platforms. The agency said it is currently investigating the local sale of this product.

Besides the usual precautions and advice to exercise caution, the agency also encouraged consumers to visit www.healthdangers.sg to learn more about the dangers of buying health products from dubious sources.

It also said sellers must stop selling the product immediately, and warned that it is illegal to sell and supply complementary health products containing undeclared potent western medicines or banned substances. Anyone who supplies illegal health products is liable to prosecution and, if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to 3 years and/or fined up to S$100,000.