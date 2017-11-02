Huge crowds gather outside Apple store in Orchard Road ahead of iPhone X launch

SINGAPORE: Hundreds were seen queuing outside the Apple store along Orchard Road on Thursday (Nov 2), a day before the launch of the iPhone X in Singapore.

Staff members were seen asking those in the queue to take "one step back".

"You need breathing space! This will take a while. There is no point in pushing," staff members were heard saying.



They also directed those in the queue to form a single line, instead of forming a large crowd outside the store.

Undergraduate Kennneth Cheng, 20, who has been queuing since 4pm, told Channel NewsAsia he came prepared to camp overnight, with bread, water and a power bank for his phone. “It’s quite expensive, but this is the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone after all,” he said.

The iPhone X, which is Apple's 10th anniversary phone, retails from S$1,648 for the entry-level 64GB model.

Telcos earlier told Channel NewsAsia that interest in the device is "very good".



