Huge fire breaks out at waste management plant in Tuas

SINGAPORE: Thick columns of smoke were seen in the Tuas area on Thursday morning (Feb 23) as an enormous fire raged at a waste management plant.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement at 7.18am that the fire was at 23 Tuas View Circuit, the address of Eco Special Waste Management.

"Firefighters are already at scene fighting the fire with water jets," it said.



StarHub mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity of the fire incident would have received an advisory message urging members of public to stay away from the area, SCDF added.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed the fire had been reported and said Tuas South Ave 3 and Tuas View Crescent were closed. The public is advised to avoid the area, the authorities added.