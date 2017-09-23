Hundreds turn out at military funeral for NSF soldier Gavin Chan who died in Australia
SINGAPORE: The late army soldier Gavin Chan, 21, was laid to rest with a military funeral on Saturday morning (Sep 23).
The 3rd Sergeant (3SG) was performing his full-time National Service (NS) duties at an annual training exercise in Australia when the armoured vehicle he was commanding landed on its side last Friday. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.
Around a hundred family members, friends and NS colleagues paid their final respects at Chan's wake in Pasir Ris on Saturday morning.
There was barely a dry eye around when his favourite Mandarin song by artist Rene Liu, loosely translated as Later, was played, and the heavens responded in kind with a lashing downpour just as his cortège departed for Mandai Crematorium around 10am.
Chan's hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium an hour later and was led to the service hall by a military band's strains of Dead March in Saul, while about 300 military personnel lined the pathway - among them his platoon mates who were flown back to Singapore from Australia earlier this week.
His casket bearers - commanders across armour units - then carried him inside the hall, where eulogies and religious prayers took place in privacy.
Next a state flag was handed to his family, accompanied by a gun salute, a minute's silence and the bugle sounding both the Last Post and Rouse as a final ceremonial farewell.
Ms Irene Chua, a family friend and colleague of Chan's father, said she knew him since he was a young boy and described him as "humble" and "always taking care of his siblings".
Others in attendance similarly called him a "responsible kid" and "very good boy".
A military staff member who did not want to be named said, choking up with emotion, that Chan "was like a son" to her.
He was the eldest of four children to Mr Desmond Chan and Mdm Lim Teck Kheng. Chan was also a Serangoon Junior College alumnus who had planned to study at a university abroad after completing NS later this year.