Hundreds turn up at military funeral for NSF soldier Gavin Chan who died in Australia

SINGAPORE: The late army soldier Gavin Chan, 21, was laid to rest with a military funeral on Saturday morning (Sep 23).

The 3rd Sergeant (3SG) was performing his full-time National Service (NS) duties at an annual training exercise in Australia when the armoured vehicle he was commanding landed on its side last Friday. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

3SG Gavin Chan's siblings paying their respects before the cortege moved off to Mandai Crematorium. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Around a hundred family members, friends and NS colleagues paid their final respects at Chan's wake in Pasir Ris on Saturday morning.

There was barely a dry eye around when his favourite Mandarin song by artist Rene Liu, loosely translated as Later, was played, and the heavens responded in kind with a lashing downpour just as his cortège departed for Mandai Crematorium around 10am.

The cortège of 3SG Gavin Chan departing for Mandai Crematorium. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Chan's hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium an hour later and was led to the service hall by a military band's strains of Dead March in Saul, while about 300 military personnel lined the pathway - among them his platoon mates who were flown back to Singapore from Australia earlier this week.

3SG Gavin Chan's body arriving at Mandai Crematorium for the funeral, led by a military band and flanked by army personnel. (Photo: Justin Ong)

His casket bearers - commanders across armour units - then carried him inside the hall, where eulogies and religious prayers took place in privacy.



Commanders across armour units carried 3SG Gavin Chan's casket into the service hall. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Next a state flag was handed to his family, accompanied by a gun salute, a minute's silence and the bugle sounding both the Last Post and Rouse as a final ceremonial farewell.

Military personnel observing a minute of silence. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Ms Irene Chua, a family friend and colleague of Chan's father, said she knew him since he was a young boy and described him as "humble" and "always taking care of his siblings".



Others in attendance similarly called him a "responsible kid" and "very good boy".



A military staff member who did not want to be named said, choking up with emotion, that Chan "was like a son" to her.



He was the eldest of four children to Mr Desmond Chan and Mdm Lim Teck Kheng. Chan was also a Serangoon Junior College alumnus who had planned to study at a university abroad after completing NS later this year.