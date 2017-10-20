‘I am not sure that it is solved’: PM Lee on dispute with siblings

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong briefly touched on the Oxley saga during an interview with CNBC.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (Oct 19) that he is not sure if the dispute with his siblings over plans to demolish the home of Lee Kuan Yew has been solved.

His comments, made in a wide ranging interview with CNBC, comes four months after a rare feud between PM Lee and his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, spilled over into the public domain.

The interview with CNBC comes ahead of PM Lee’s official working visit to the United States from Oct 22 to 26 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. PM Lee will meet Mr Trump on Oct 23 at the White House.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee have alleged the abuse of his political office in moving to prevent the demolition of the family home at 38 Oxley Road, as last willed by their late father. PM Lee has denied the allegations.

PM Lee later addressed the allegations in Parliament in July, and the siblings agreed to manage the disagreement in private.

“The matter is in abeyance. I am not sure that it is solved,” PM Lee said in response to a question on whether he and his siblings have resolved the issue.

He also revealed that he was “of course” sad about the falling out and that he and his siblings had not “recently communicated”.

“I think they are where they are. Perhaps one day when emotions have subsided, some movement will be possible. These things take time,” PM Lee said.