'I cannot undo the past, let's focus on moving on': NKF's new CEO Tim Oei

SINGAPORE: Newly appointed National Kidney Foundation (NKF) CEO Tim Oei said on Thursday (Sep 7) he wanted to move past the charity foundation's past scandals and focus on helping people.



"The past is the past. I cannot undo all those (scandals). But we have strengthened the organisation. Let's move on and see how we can help more people," he said.

The 58-year-old Mr Oei was selected after a five-member committee reviewed more than 50 candidates over a five-month period. He succeeds Mrs Eunice Tay, who had been the interim CEO since December 2016, after NKF sacked CEO Edmund Kwok over a "personal indiscretion" involving a male staff member.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his appointment, Mr Oei also pledged to work with the community and agencies to tackle the rise in kidney disease.

"Meeting the growing and yet complex needs of dialysis patients has become more pressing than ever in today's rapidly ageing society," he said.

Mr Oei added that along with the NKF board, staff and supporters, he is committed to bringing "holistic care" to NKF patients.

A lawyer by training, Mr Oei was the CEO of local non-profit AWWA from 2009, prior to joining NKF on Aug 21 this year.

NKF chairman Mr Koh Poh Tiong said Mr Oei's experiences and attributes stand him in good stead.

"What struck and impressed us most about Tim is his compassion towards the needy and underprivileged, as well as his passion for helping them," said Mr Koh, adding that Mr Oei's interactions with patients have kept him grounded and astute to the needs of the community.

NKF is Singapore's biggest dialysis provider, with more than 4,200 patients. About 86 per cent of its patients are 51 years old and above.