i Light art installation to return in March 2017

SINGAPORE: Sustainable light art festival i Light Marina Bay will return for its fifth edition from Mar 3 to 26, organiser Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Friday (Jan 20).

Formerly a biennial event, URA in 2016 said it would be held yearly. The 2017 edition will for the first time introduce three themed festival hubs for visitors, as well as 20 light art installations with the theme "Light and Nature".





The Urchins. (Photo: Choi+Shine)

The installations are aimed at getting the public to "consider the relationship of light with nature and the city, and how light reconciles the push and pull between the constructed and the natural", URA said.

The first of three hubs at this year's festival, named The Fantastical World of eco.me, aims to promote sustainable living in Singapore. It will feature a recycling and upcycling marketplace, a kinetic energy playground, as well as an urban farming showcase. Taking place at The Promontory, weekend visitors to this hub can enjoy live music and workshops as well.





Colourful Garden of Light. (Photo: TILT)

Over at The Float @ Marina Bay, the second hub is called Art Zoo - an inflatable playground set in an imaginative zoological garden. The third hub, named Gastrobeats, will feature food options as well as live music performances at Bayfront Event Space.





Passage of Inner Reflection by Raffles College of Higher Education

Of the 20 installations that will be on display, five are designed by students from the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore University of Technology and Design, LASALLE College of the Arts and Raffles College of Higher Education - the highest participation from local educational institutions to date, URA said.