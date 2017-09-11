'I promise to do the best that I can to serve the people of Singapore': Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: Former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob has promised to do the best she can as President to serve the people of Singapore.

She is set to become the country's first female President, and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years, after being the only person to qualify for the election that was scheduled for this month.

The Elections Department had announced on Monday (Sep 11) that only one Certificate of Eligibility was issued.

Speaking after collecting the relevant documents at the Elections Department, Mdm Halimah said: "I promise to do the best that I can to serve the people of Singapore and that doesn't change whether there is an election or no election.

"My passion and commitment to serve the people of Singapore remains the same. I remain fully committed to serve Singaporeans and Singapore."

Mdm Halimah, 63, added that she will now focus on preparing for Nomination Day on Wednesday. "That requires some work as well," she told reporters.

Responding to questions about how she plans to unite the nation, given the differing views of an election that was reserved for candidates from the Malay community, Mdm Halimah said: "I would like to encourage Singaporeans to work together with me so that we can work together for a united Singapore and a much stronger Singapore. This is a journey that we must take together.

"The process may be a reserved election but the President is for everyone, for all communities regardless of race and religion."